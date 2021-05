Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month! This group photo of Charles Louis and his family dates from 1948, they owned a Laundry on Goldsborough and Washington Street. We’re glad to have this photo exhibiting the diversity of Talbot County history! Do you know anyone else in this family, or have any other photos of AAPI history in Talbot County? We’d love to hear from you, and be able to share more of this underrepresented history.