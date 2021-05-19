The Herb Alpert Award in the Arts Announces 2021 Winners

newsbreak-logo
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. May 20, 2021 will mark the 27th annual celebration of the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts (HAAIA) and the doubling of awardees, this year, from five to ten risk-taking, mid-career artists – experimenters – who are challenging and transforming art, their respective disciplines, and society. Fifteen highly regarded leaders in the arts made up the panels reviewing the candidates and selecting two award recipients in each of five disciplines: dance, film/video, music, theatre and visual arts.

