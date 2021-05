PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A family from Prior Lake is in a bit of a battle with wildlife officials over a goose who has become a close companion over the last year. A year ago, the Peeps the goose wandered into the Hendrickson family’s yard, then only a gosling. The family decided to raise the goose, figuring he’d be good for their son during the pandemic. The family has 47 acres with a pond in Prior Lake, so there’s plenty of space for the goose to roam.