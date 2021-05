The community is invited to the Crawford County Commission on Aging & Senior Center’s Curbside Mother’s Day Luncheon on Tuesday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On the menu will be roast beef, au gratin potatoes, Midori blend vegetables, cranberry orange relish, and iced lemon pound cake. RSVP before the luncheon by calling 989.348.7123. The cost of the dinner is $6 for those under 60 and a suggested donation of $3.50 for those 60 years of age or older.