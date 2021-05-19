newsbreak-logo
NHL

New Jersey Devils name Meghan Duggan manager of player development

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils appointed Meghan Duggan, the former captain of the U.S. women’s national hockey team, to the newly created position of manager of player development.

Duggan, 33, retired from pro hockey last October. The Massachusetts native won 11 medals (eight gold, three silver) for Team USA in international play, including one gold and two silver Olympic medals.

With the Devils, her duties will include gathering information about prospects and minor league players, as well as assessing all players through video and in-person scouting. She also will take part in on-ice player development.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that Meghan has joined our Player Development Department,” said Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils executive vice president and general manager, on Wednesday. “As our group has evolved over the past few years to include as much about off-ice as on-ice for development, we believe Meghan will be perfect for this position. Her successful track record as a teammate, leader, captain and driver of initiatives will be resources to all players in our organization. We look forward to her utilizing her perspective of the game, attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their potential.”

Duggan played collegiately at Wisconsin from 2006-11 and won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top player as a senior. She was named to the USA Hockey board of directors in 2014 and to USA Hockey’s Women’s Advisory Committee in 2017.

Related: NHL power rankings – Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

–Field Level Media

