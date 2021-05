Robert Dale “Bob” Carew, age 58 of Kalkaska, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born on Sept. 26, 1962, to Robert and Jean (Posthomus) Carew in Grand Rapids. Bob graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1981. He spent most of his life as a diesel mechanic in the Kalkaska area and was lastly employed at Molon Construction in Traverse City.