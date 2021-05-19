UNC’s Amanda Hendry, Courtnie Williamson Selected to NFHCA Senior Team

I freely admit that I am a late arrival to soccer fandom. I played parks and rec soccer as a child, but as soon as I was old enough my interests switched to the sports that I was able to watch regularly. I had heroes in other sports—I pretended to be Joseph Forte when I shot baskets in the driveway, and I did my best impression of Sam Aiken when playing catch with my dad in the back yard (or sometimes I’d save myself the time and pretend to just be Julius Peppers in any sport). It’s unsurprising, then, that the only soccer player I could name as a child was David Beckham, simply because of a movie that I never even watched that had his name in the title. Soccer was not on my radar in any meaningful sense. I thought it was boring; these long, uninterrupted periods of seemingly pointless play, then to have one team suddenly break free only to fire a shot harmlesssly over the net to bring us back to exactly where we were. Any game that could end in a scoreless tie, I thought, was simply not for me.