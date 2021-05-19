newsbreak-logo
UNC’s Amanda Hendry, Courtnie Williamson Selected to NFHCA Senior Team

By Avery Trendel
chapelboro.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUNC goalkeeper Amanda Hendry and back line defender Courtnie Williamson were each named Wednesday to the National Field Hockey Coaches’ Association Senior Team. The 38-player 2020 Division I Senior Team takes the place of the annual Senior Game, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Hendry has started in goal for...

chapelboro.com
