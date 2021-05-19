newsbreak-logo
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s LA Home Is on the Market

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSetting aside the environmental concerns of bidding on the first of probably many NFTs of Kurt Cobain memorabilia, or shelling out an ungodly amount of money for the late icon’s gear and leisure wear, I, a person who owns zero real estate and could hardly afford one of Cobain’s used tissues, would recommend you instead focus your disposable income toward Cobain’s and Courtney Love’s LA home in Hollywood Heights. The Alta Loma Terrace address is currently up on Redfin for $998,000, which seems like a pretty reasonable price for anyone comfortable spending $150k for a dysfunctional guitar.

floodmagazine.com
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Courtney Love
#La#The Alta Loma Terrace#Redfin#The Ghost Realtor#Kurt Cobain Memorabilia#Hollywood Heights#Bedroom#Bathroom#Virtual Tours#Walkthroughs
