Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s LA Home Is on the Market

Setting aside the environmental concerns of bidding on the first of probably many NFTs of Kurt Cobain memorabilia, or shelling out an ungodly amount of money for the late icon’s gear and leisure wear, I, a person who owns zero real estate and could hardly afford one of Cobain’s used tissues, would recommend you instead focus your disposable income toward Cobain’s and Courtney Love’s LA home in Hollywood Heights. The Alta Loma Terrace address is currently up on Redfin for $998,000, which seems like a pretty reasonable price for anyone comfortable spending $150k for a dysfunctional guitar.