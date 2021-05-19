newsbreak-logo
NHL

New York Rangers name Mike Grier hockey operations adviser

The New York Rangers hired Mike Grier as hockey operations adviser on Wednesday.

Grier, 46, played 14 seasons in the NHL with four teams from 1996-2011.

The forward tallied 383 points (162 goals, 221 assists) and 510 penalty minutes in 1,060 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. His teams reached the playoffs 11 times.

Chris Drury, the Rangers’ recently appointed president and general manager, said in a news release that Grier’s duties will involve off-ice player and prospect development as well as on-ice development with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack.

Grier joins a franchise in transition. The team parted ways earlier this month with team president John Davidson, general manager Jeff Gorton, head coach David Quinn and three assistant coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEbJQ_0a4eNVjC00
New York Rangers fire president and general manager, promote Chris Drury

The Rangers failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth straight season after posting a 27-23-6 record in 2020-21. They finished in fifth place in the East Division.

Following his playing career, Grier worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks for four seasons (2014-18) and as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils for two seasons (2018-20).

His older brother, Chris Grier, is the general manager of the Miami Dolphins.

–Field Level Media

