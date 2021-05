The only known Michael Jordan game-worn North Carolina Tar Heels basketball jersey sold for $1.38 million on Saturday with Heritage Auctions. The jersey was photo-matched to the 1982-83 season, when Jordan won NCAA player of the year from The Sporting News, and is the same jersey he wore on the cover of the magazine when he won the award. This sale broke the previous record for a Jordan jersey, also set by Heritage back in October, when a game-worn Chicago Bulls Jordan jersey from the 1986-87 season sold for $480,000.