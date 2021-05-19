Husband of Heidi Firkus arrested in connection with 2010 murder in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police arrested 38-year-old Nicholas Firkus Wednesday in connection with the 2010 murder of his wife, Heidi Firkus, in St. Paul, Minnesota. Heidi, 25, was shot and killed in her own home in the early morning hours of April 25, 2010. Nicholas told police at the time that someone broke into their home in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. and he grabbed a shotgun. He said he struggled with the intruder and the gun went off, hitting Heidi in the back. Police received two 911 calls from the home reporting someone trying to break in.