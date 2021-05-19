newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minnesota Twins place Michael Pineda on injured list

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFBQx_0a4eMMvG00

The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

He was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to remove an abscess from his leg. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Pineda, 32, is 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA, 10 walks and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings over seven starts this season.

In a corresponding transaction, Minnesota selected the contract of right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A St. Paul.

Farrell, 29, was previously with the Twins from April 20-24 and pitched one scoreless inning.

RELATED: MLB power rankings – Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Luke Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Angels#St Paul#Triple A St Paul#Triple A Mlb#Right Hander Luke Farrell#Nl Teams#Field#Calf#Daily Fantasy Picks#Star#Tv Schedule#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Alex Kirilloff goes on injured list as Twins activate Miguel Sano

The Twins activated first baseman Miguel Sano on Wednesday, and put Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list. Kirilloff, who was on a seven-game hitting streak where he hit four homers and drove in 11 runs, has a sprained right wrist and was seeing a hand specialist Wednesday. Sano missed...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Michael Pineda: Tentatively scheduled for Thursday

Pineda, who was struck on the wrist by a comebacker in his most recent start, had his next start pushed from Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. It sounds like his right wrist swelled up after the outing, which affected...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Michael Pineda: Allows one run against Royals

Pineda (2-1) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings in a win over the Royals on Friday. Pineda faced the minimum number of batters through the first three innings and made his only major mistake in the fourth when he served up a solo home run to Carlos Santana for the Royals' only run of the night. The 32-year-old has now allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five starts and lowered his ERA to a 2.30 over 27.1 innings. He's in line for a favorable matchup against the Rangers next week.
MLBPioneer Press

Alex Kirilloff’s first two career home runs lead Twins past Royals

In another park, the ball Alex Kirilloff hit to the center field warning track, the one that traveled 404 feet and had a .970 expected batting average, the one which got the Target Field crowd buzzing, could have been the rookie’s first career home run. Not Target Field. So Kirilloff...
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds (Apr 30)

The Twins are 3-7 when playing at home this season. Friday night begins a three-game series between division rivals as the Kansas City Royals (15-8) take on the Minnesota Twins (8-15). Both teams had the day off on Thursday. In their last series, the Royals split a short, two-game series...
MLBDothan Eagle

Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (15-17, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-18, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.39 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#6921Kansas City Royals#6922Minnesota Twins

After an off day for both teams, the first place Kansas City Royals travel to the Twin Cities to take on the fourth place Minnesota Twins on Friday evening. This is game one of a three-game series between these division rivals, as they play afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday. Friday's game will be the first meeting of the season between Kansas City and Minnesota. They split last year's season series 5-5.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – April 30

Today features a 14-game slate, with no weather playing a major role. 7:05 p.m. EST starts today’s DFS fun. The pitching is a little top-heavy, so deciding from a plethora of bats will be key. The difficult part will be finding the appropriate matchups to exploit and values to stash away. Good luck and have a happy weekend!
MLBRotowire

MLB Betting: Thursday Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Betting series. The season is a month old, which means we have a small sample of data to work with here. For example, if you simply bet the money line every game on whoever was facing the Tigers, you would be doing pretty well, even with only mediocre odds.
MLBThe Dickinson Press

Twins’ bullpen coughs up another lead in 10-inning loss to Rangers

A game against an out-of-division opponent in early May doesn’t always get the juices flowing, but the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, May 6, was the kind they needed to win if they’re to recover from a potentially catastrophic April. They came close but couldn’t close...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins place Byron Buxton on injured list, recall Trevor Larnach

The Twins are placing Byron Buxton on the injured list with a hip strain, per Phil Miller of the Star Tribune (via Twitter). Trevor Larnach will be added to the roster with an opportunity to make his MLB debut. Larnach was not on the 40-man roster, so to make room, the Twins designated Brandon Waddell for assignment.
MLBwmleader.com

Michael Pineda, J.A. Happ are intriguing MLB trade pieces

Kenta Maeda finished second for the AL Cy Young last year. Jose Berrios perennially appears a pitcher talented enough to win the award. But the Twins’ best two starters this year arguably are former Yankees J.A. Happ and Michael Pineda. They are scheduled to start Wednesday and Thursday to close...
MLBlindyssports.com

Twins reinstate 1B Miguel Sano from injured list

The Minnesota Twins reinstated first baseman Miguel Sano from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Sano, 27, missed the last 12 games with a right hamstring strain following a slow start to the season, batting .111 (5-for-45) with two home runs, four RBIs and 20 strikeouts in 15 games. To make...
MLBMLB

Arraez to concussion IL; Gordon back up

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins placed utility man Luis Arraez on the seven-day injured list on Tuesday with a concussion after he was pulled following the sixth inning of Minnesota's 6-5 victory over the Rangers on Monday. Arraez had a headache and a sore neck, manager Rocco Baldelli said, a result...
MLBMLB

Notes: Sanó nearly ready; Pineda uncertain

MINNEAPOLIS -- The power packed into Miguel Sanó's muscular frame was on full display before Monday's series opener against the Rangers, as he handled the velocity machine with ease during a pregame session on the field. Ball after ball pelted Target Field's upper deck, with a handful of hard liners even shot to right field.
Gamblingrotoballer.com

Daily MLB DFS Value Plays for FanDuel, DraftKings for 5/6/21 (Premium Content)

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard. It's a Day Baseball Day! With so many games happening in the afternoon, DraftKings has turned the main slate into an afternoon slate. There's nothing quite like day baseball, but we should also be prepared for some players who played extra innings yesterday or had a late finish to sit during the day games today, which means there's an opportunity for added value. The slate is littered with strong pitching options at the top like Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, and even, gasp, Danny Duffy. If you're going to want to pay up for any of those guys or even Nathan Eovaldi against the Tigers, you're going to need to find value pieces elsewhere.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#813Minnesota Twins#814Chicago White Sox

The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox in game three of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon from Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side. The White Sox have seemingly grabbed hold of the division over the last week and have dominated opponents to the tune of a positive run differential of 59, which is best in the league by 23 runs over second-best Houston. It took a month for Chicago to start to get the wheels turning, but now that they’re riding confidence and momentum, it’s tough to see anyone slowing them down, especially not the withering Twins. Minnesota, who started the season with postseason hopes after a few strong years, is one of the worst teams in baseball record-wise so far, even with a run differential that is almost even. The Twins have struggled to win close games in the first few months and their confidence has taken a hit. Heading to Chicago hasn’t done much to change that negative outlook, but a win in Thursday’s finale can at least shift the momentum ahead of their upcoming weekend series. Which team will finish the series strong in Thursday’s afternoon tilt?
MLBskornorth.com

Reckless Speculation: When Twins begin fire sale, these two pitchers figure to be on the move

The MLB trade deadline isn’t until July 30, but when a season looks as hopeless as the Twins’ does it’s never too early to begin speculating on who might be dealt. Joel Sherman of the New York Post did exactly that, naming former Yankees J.A. Happ and Michael Pineda as guys who could be on the move for prospects. Happ is 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA entering his start Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Pineda (2-1, 2.43 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday in Chicago.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.