After unveiling a range of colorful iMacs last month, it now appears that Apple might be applying the same aesthetic treatment to its upcoming M2 MacBook Air machines. According to a new YouTube video from Jon Prosser, a source close to the tech giant has revealed that there’s currently a prototype of a blue MacBook Air. While details regarding the specifics of the laptop remain scarce at this point, Prosser points out that it’s highly likely blue won’t be the only color, judging from Apple’s previous designs for the iPad and new iMac lineup.