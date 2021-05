KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Less than 24 hours after a black bear was sighted in Kirkwood Saturday night, a bear was also spotted in Brentwood. In a Facebook post, Kirkwood police say there was a verified sighting in the Kirkwood/Oakland area. Around 2:45 p.m., a bear was also spotted in Brentwood near the swim club. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking residents to keep on eye on their pets when they go outside.