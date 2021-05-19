Click here for updates on this story

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES ( KABC ) — Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the fight may been connected to tensions in the Middle East.

Police say a group of people attacked a man for some reason.

Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout at a person to come inside.

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The post Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters prompts hate crime investigation appeared first on KTVZ .