California Crime & Safety

Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters prompts hate crime investigation

By CNN Newsource
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 hours ago
BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES ( KABC ) — Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the fight may been connected to tensions in the Middle East.

Police say a group of people attacked a man for some reason.

Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout at a person to come inside.

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.

