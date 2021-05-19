newsbreak-logo
Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

By The Associated Press
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor. The 58-year-old Republican lieutenant governor announced the decision Wednesday at a news conference in Idaho Falls with additional news conferences planned later in the day in Boise and Coeur d’Alene. McGeachin, a businesswoman from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012. She has fought Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions even when COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm the state’s healthcare system. She drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment group in the Statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill primarily intended to thwart medical marijuana initiative backers from collecting signatures at pot shops in neighboring states. The Republican governor in the veto message sent to lawmakers on Tuesday says the bill is discriminatory and unfair because it prevents qualified voters from participating in the state’s ballot initiative process. The bill would only allow military members and missionaries to sign ballot initiatives outside of Idaho. The families of military members would be ineligible, as would students traveling abroad. The bill passed the House but without enough votes to overcome a veto.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A scheduled execution for an Idaho man with terminal cancer has been canceled so the state’s Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence. Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 2 in connection with the 1985 murders of two people at a remote Idaho County cabin. On Tuesday, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted Pizzuto’s request for a commutation hearing, and attorneys for the state and Pizzuto agreed that the execution should be stayed until the November hearing is concluded. Pizzuto’s attorney Deborah Czuba says they are grateful and look forward to proving he deserves mercy.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With a potentially ferocious wildfire season threatening to ignite across the western U.S., a push is on to persuade wildland firefighters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that lives could be lost if frontline firefighters get sidelined with the illness. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management held a virtual town hall last week that included an emergency room doctor urging crews to get the vaccine. At least two states, Texas and Alaska, are requiring firefighters to get a rapid test for the coronavirus before being allowed into the state to fight fires.

The post Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT appeared first on KTVZ .

