Public Health

U.S. autoworkers will continue to wear masks on job

investing.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers union said Wednesday they will continue to require workers to wear masks pending new guidelines from a U.S. agency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear...

State
Washington State
