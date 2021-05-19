Bonds Have Never Been So Useless as a Hedge to Stocks Since 1999
(Bloomberg) -- Bonds aren’t working as a safe haven like they used to.On a day when risk aversion swept across everything from stocks and commodities to crypto currencies, Treasuries barely budged. In fact, the S&P 500 and 10-year Treasury futures haven’t been so positively correlated since 1999, with the 60-day metric reaching 0.5 on Wednesday. In contrast, the average correlation over the past two decades was negative 0.3, meaning a decline in stocks was often accompanied by a rally in bonds.www.investing.com