Last week, screenshots of the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer surfaced online. Fast-forward to this evening, and now audio of the trailer has leaked. As you would expect, this audio hasn't been validated by any type of comment from EA or Dice, but it has been validated by prominent Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson. Unfortunately, it's not accompanied by visuals, and the audio doesn't exactly reveal much of note. In fact, there's almost nothing of note, other than a countdown that can be heard in the background at one point, which likely involves a rocket based on the screenshots that leaked and previous rumors.