‘Dr Livingstone, I Presume?’ Reveals New Trailer Before Tomorrows Release

Astalon: Tears of the Earth mixes in both 2D action-platforming with some team-based puzzle action – essentially mixing in running and jumping with blasting alongside being able to alternate characters in real-time to solve puzzles. The game follows three heroes as they set out to save their town after making a deal with the Titan of Death – which just straight away seems like a bad idea. Every death grants them the ability to grow stronger and find answers to what has taken over the town.