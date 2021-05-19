newsbreak-logo
‘Dr Livingstone, I Presume?’ Reveals New Trailer Before Tomorrows Release

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, on May 20th, you can partake in an amazing journey to Africa. In Dr. Livingstone, I Presume? Players are tasked with solving a series of puzzles to unravel the mystery of a lost friend – the titular Dr. Livingstone. The game, developed by Vulpesoft, will test your skills of logical thinking and creativity. The interactive environment and objects in this title will put you in a pleasant state known from watching oddly satisfying videos.

gaminglyfe.com
