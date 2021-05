Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) has been forced to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia after a hard crash on the fifth stage. The Spaniard -who was showing to have a good shape at the third stage by attacking and taking with him some of the favourites at the mountain finish- crashed against one of the race men that was in charge of signalling a traffic island. On that same incident, Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and who was wearing the mountain jersey, also crashed hard.