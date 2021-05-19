Tron: Legacy Skins Are Coming To Fall Guys, So You Can Derez The Competition
Ready the light cycles and head for the Grid: skins from Disney's Tron franchise are coming to Fall Guys later this month, as revealed today by developer Mediatonic. A total of four skins are on the way, two inspired by the original 1982 Tron film and two more from the 2010 soft-reboot Tron: Legacy. Players will be able to unlock Tron villain Sark for 22k Kudos, with a separate DLC pack including the original Tron, Rinzler (aka evil Tron), and Quorra. The skins will arrive on May 24. Sadly, there is no Jeff Bridges skin.www.gamespot.com