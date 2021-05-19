newsbreak-logo
Chartwell Residential plans 800 units on former Watkins College of Art campus

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nashville firm just bought the former Watkins College of Art campus in Metrocenter. Now, it's planning to build 800 units.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
