newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Photon Enters The Mind Of A Rodent With New Single, “Mouse Hunt” [Listen]

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInstrumental Photon has returned with the band’s second-ever single, “Mouse Hunt”. Released last week via Color Red Music, the song features drummer Neal Evans (Dopapod), bassist Dan Africano (Ghost Light), and keyboardist Jimmy Dunstan. “Mouse Hunt” is a microcosm of a concept album, as the single track finds the band...

liveforlivemusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mouse Hunt#Rodent#Ballroom#Ambient Music#Live Music#New Music#Soft Music#Instrumental Photon#Color Red Music#Song#Ambient Soundscapes#Musical Textures#Moods#Soft Electronica#Jazz Fusion#Survival#Special Guests Aqueous#Keyboardist Jimmy Dunstan#Bassist Dan Africano#Divergent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Karina Rykman Throws A Party For “No Occasion” In New Pop-Tinged Single [Watch]

Karina Rykman has returned with her fifth-ever single, entitled “No Occasion”. The release comes as the first for 2021 from the Marco Benevento bassist as she continues to bolster her solo catalog. A bit of a detraction from previously-released hard-hitting singles like “City Kids” or “Dirty South“, “No Occasion” finds...
Musicearmilk.com

Rushes is "Wide Eyed" on new single [Video]

Irish singer-songwriter Rushes is back with his first independently released single "Wide Eyed". After the success of his debut EP Glimpse and singles such as "Liquor" and "Still Water" with Irish hip-hop heavyweight Jafaris, Rushes found early praise from the likes of Red Bull, securing a place on their "Ones to Watch" list in 2020. Since then, Rushes is on a mission to establish his unique sound and voice in the theming and exploding Irish music scene and around the world.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
B102.7

Listen to Styx’s New Single, ‘Crash of the Crown’

Styx have released a new single called “Crash of the Crown,” the title track off their upcoming album. “Crash of the Crown” previews Styx's 17th studio LP in characteristically epic fashion, combining dizzying keyboards, fluid guitar leads and heroic vocals across three movements. It's the first song in Styx history to feature three lead singers, as James “JY” Young, Tommy Shaw and Lawrence Gowan share vocal duties.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Listen To Ava Earl’s Enchanting New Single “Cimorene”

Hailing from Girdwood, Alaska, 18-year-old Ava Earl is no stranger to the beauty and drama the natural world has to offer. But it was diving into the fictional pages of Patricia C. Wrede’s The Enchanted Forest Chronicles that brought her new single “Cimorene” to life. The second of two singles ahead of her forthcoming album produced by JT Nero—one half of Americana-outfit, Birds of Chicago—“Cimorene” began as a sonic Christmas present for her parents, but was revisited, and ultimately finished, after Earl discovered Wrede’s stories during her quarantining. “The book was a sweet love story with a badass feminist female character named Cimorene,” Earl says. “[It was] right up my alley.” The song’s beautiful, winding melodies and organic, subtle instrumentation lend well to the embodiment of Earl’s adapted folk-tale-love-story; one that takes listeners from a ghostly, reverb and tremolo drenched intro and verse into a warm refrain of “I can’t grow old without you, Cimorene.” Today, Underground Music Collective premiered “Cimorene,” calling it “a gorgeous and gracefully finger-picked folk song which aims to take the listener to an ‘enchanted space during a time of collective isolation, nostalgia, and longing.’” Fans can stream “Cimorene” right now at this link.
Musicbloody-disgusting.com

Nine Inch Nails and Health Team on Doomy New Track “Isn’t Everyone”! [Listen]

Not even two weeks ago Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won an Oscar for Best Original Score for the movie Soul. Following the win, the duo told reporters they planned to return to work on Nine Inch Nails as soon as the next day, so it comes as a surprise to already get a brand new track, a collaboration with Health called “Isn’t Everyone”.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Son Volt Previews 10th Studio Album ‘Electro Melodier’ With Lead Single, “Reverie” [Listen]

In the last 25 years of the ever-expanding alt-country scene, few bands have been as influential as Son Volt. Even after a quarter-century, however, the group continues to innovate the genre they helped build, as evidenced with their latest studio output, “Reverie”. The song is set to appear on the band’s 10th studio album, Electro Melodier, out on July 30th via Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alexa Rose shares new single “Clearwater Park” (listen)

Virginia-born, North Carolina-based singer songwriter Alexa Rose released her twangy, Americana-hued debut album, Medicine for Living, in 2019. She's now returned with a new single that sounds closer to Phoebe Bridgers than Gillian Welch. "Clearwater Park" is a beautiful track, rich with detail and the piercing clarity of Alexa's vocals.
Musicearmilk.com

Zac Greer returns with impressive new single, "Malatonin" [Video]

Zac Greer, an 18-year-old from Arizona, made waves last year with his jam-packed and versatile EP Headaches. Last week, Zac returned with a pop-rock infused cut, “Melatonin”. The single is accompanied by a music video with frequent collaborators Overcast. The crew is officially 3/3 with a creative video and hit single.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to Skrillex, Four Tet & Starrah’s new single “Butterflies”

Four Tet has been tapped for "Butterflies," the new Skrillex single that also features Starrah. "We made most of this track in February last year while I was in LA and then in the last few weeks we got the arrangement and mix right," says Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet). "Working with Sonny and seeing his cosmic level ableton skills in real time has been amazing and huge respect for how crazy good he got the mix sounding. So much detail went into this one. Feels so good to have it out there."
Musicthisis50.com

NeemTheGreat Is Feeling “Lucky” in New Track [Listen]

NeemTheGreat does it again with his new song titled “Lucky.” The feel-good record shows off the singer-songwriters super versatile music abilities. Produced by JoelDemora, “Lucky” will be on his anticipated project Sunset In LA 2 and it is one of those tracks everyone can relate to. This song is very mellow and fun at the same time. When describing the record, Neem says “Lucky” is his positive uplifting song that he feels like all walks of life can feel. It demonstrates his being vulnerable and grateful for life. He feels like he never had a motivational song before and that’s what he is targeting more when he is in the studio. I think relatable music means more and leaves a legacy”
MusicComplex

Listen to J. Cole’s New ‘The Fall-Off’ Single “Interlude”

The real is back, the ‘Ville is back as J. Cole unleashes a new single from his upcoming album, The Off-Season, titled “Interlude.”. It has been a long time since we last heard from J. Cole over wax. In July of last year, the Carolina Prophet released a two-pack called Lewis Street EP, which included “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” Cole said that they were the “first two songs from The Fall Off” and lit the flame of fans worldwide. Now, one week away from the fabled album that Cole teased in an Instagram post months ago, “The Fall Off Era” is finally about to begin.
Musicnextmosh.com

Hiraes release new video single “Solitary”

German melodic death metallers Hiraes will release their debut album, ‘Solitary,’ on June 25, 2021 through Napalm Records (pre-order). Ahead of the LP’s unleashing, the band have ushered in new single “Solitary,” which you can check out below in official music video form. “Heavy-driven riffs evoke a dark and explosive melodic death metal storm fueled by a fierce growling attack, dropping jaws and leaving a long-lasting impression,” says the label regarding the new tune.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

John Grant Shares Video for New Song “Billy”

John Grant is releasing a new album, Boy from Michigan, on June 25 via Partisan in the U.S. (and Bella Union in the U.K.). Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Billy,” via a video for it. The song is the album’s closing track. The video version is a single edit of the song. Check that out below, followed by the slightly longer album version from Spotify. Casey and Ewan directed the “Billy” video.
Musicearmilk.com

L'Orange & Namir Blade share versatile new album 'Imaginary Everything'

Underground hip-hop heavyweights L'Orange and Namir Blade have shared a versatile new album called Imaginary Everything. This record finds Namir Blade laying some clever, poignant verses over top of L'Orange's textured, smokey production. Album opener "Imaginary Everything" provides a powerful entrance, showcasing L'Orange's raw, moody production and Blade's clever lyricism....