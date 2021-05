Last month, alt-rock great Liz Phair finally unveiled her plans to release the new album Soberish. We’ve been waiting on this one for a while. The pandemic-delayed album will be Phair’s first since her wild 2010 experiment Funstyle. Phair recorded Soberish with producer Brad Wood, her collaborator for her first three albums, all of which are solid-gold classics; it’s her first time working with him since 1998. Thus far, Phair has shared the early singles “Good Side,” “Hey Lou,” and “Spanish Doors.” Today, she’s got another one for us.