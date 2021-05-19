newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington Crime & Safety

May 19: Bear on Bear Cub Lane

dailyrecordnews.com
 1 hour ago

Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n A neighbor in a field behind the reporting party’s residence reportedly was recording inside the reporting party’s residence on Manastash Road. This has been an ongoing problem. n A...

www.dailyrecordnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Cle Elum, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cle Elum, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Kittitas, WA
City
Roslyn, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Domestic Violence#Cub#Street Parking#County Police#Kittcom#German#Vantage Highway#Bear Cub Lane#Walking#Thorp Prairie Road#West Utah Avenue#Bettas Road#Animal Skins#Robbins Road#Hayward Road#North Pfenning Road#Manastash Road#Madison Street#Garbage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Washington Crime & Safetyifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 14 blotter: Buy 2, steal 2

Kittcom received the following calls on May 13-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. Cattle reportedly escaped the gate at the cattle guard on Reecer Creek Road. On calf broke its leg jumping over the gate. A man reportedly purchased two bags of soil...
Washington Governmentwa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington GovernmentKHQ Right Now

'Please report anything that looks out of place' - Family of presumed homicide victim in Kittitas County hopes for answers

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – This weekend marks exactly one year since both loved ones and investigators believe a hunter was murdered in rural Kittitas County. The search for the remains of Ian Eckles continues. Eckles was headed to the Liberty area on May 16, 2020, to meet some friends to go turkey hunting. He seemingly vanished before he could find them.
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 12 blotter: One cool dude

Kittcom received the following calls on May 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n The reporting party’s neighbor is videotaping the reporting party while he is gardening on Indiana Drive. n Mail theft was reported on North Alder Street. n Car parts were...
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 11 blotter: Man hits own vehicle

Kittcom received the following calls on May 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n It appeared that a vehicle hit and bent a Required Parking sign in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus. n A tree reportedly was on a...
Washington Governmentdailyrecordnews.com

County sees rise in vehicle, catalytic converter thefts

A recent crime trend within the county may have you thinking about where you park your vehicle. Kittitas County has seen an increase in both vehicle and catalytic converter thefts over the past few months, and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to work together to curb the trend. KCSO Inspector Chris Whitsett said their goal is to make sure residents are informed about various crime trends within the county so they can respond to them proactively.
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 7 blotter: Question about carrying a machete

Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. A Dodge Ram reportedly was in a roll-over collision on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street. A red calf reportedly was in the roadway on Manastash Road. Water reportedly...
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 5 blotter: Baby deer in parking lot

Kittcom received the following calls on May 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n A subject reportedly pried open the front door of a mini-mart on state Route 97 and took multiple package of cigars and food. n A baby deer reportedly was...
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

May 3 blotter: Chickens damaging a yard

Kittcom received the following calls on May 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. Graffiti was reported on the north side of the concrete jungle in Ellensburg. A medium-sized brown dog reportedly was running in traffic on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
Washington Crime & Safetydailyrecordnews.com

April 30 blotter: Cat in a tree for past four days

Kittcom received the following calls on April 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. A backyard and a driveway reportedly were starting to flood due to high water levels in a creek off of Wilson Creek Road. A white Dodge Second Gen reportedly was...