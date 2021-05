CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Sheriff’s office is investigating an injury auto accident on State Route 4 between Orr and Carey road, called in at 12:49 p.m. A semi-tractor was southbound on State Route 4 between Orr Rd and Carey Rd. Driven by Vance Heck out of Marion. The Semi tractor went off the road and struck a culvert and overturned. State Route 4 was closed for removal of semi-tractor and debris. Unit # 1 Heck was life-flighted to Grant Hospital. The accident is still under investigation at this time.