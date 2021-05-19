Audi Launches First in-Car Subscription Service That Actually Makes Sense

Audi is one of the world's premier automakers, and as such, the research and development that goes into continuously improving its cars never stops. The German brand has recently refreshed its 2022 lineup with a host of enhancements and has updated its sporty RS models too. But what you may not know is that, from the moment that Audi starts developing its cars, sound is a very important factor, both as a positive and as a negative aspect. Keeping unwanted noises out while enhancing those that sound good is a tricky challenge, but the German automaker is telling us that it definitely knows what it's doing in this regard.