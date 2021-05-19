Audi Launches First in-Car Subscription Service That Actually Makes Sense
Technology in new cars has come a long way. Gone are the days of buying an expensive Garmin GPS unit and subscription then haphazardly slapping it onto the dash of a minivan for a road trip. New cars are just as smart as our phones now, for better or worse. Recently, Audi has hopped on this technology train, launching an in-car navigation subscription aimed at streamlining day-to-day navigation, as well as longer trips.www.motorbiscuit.com