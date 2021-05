ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area residents vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, local elected leaders said Friday. The joint announcement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page comes a day after the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks in crowded outdoor settings, as well as in most indoor conditions. The public health agency still encourages mask usage in places like hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, or aboard buses and planes.