British farming must change after the inefficiency of EU membership

The Government is said to be determined to push ahead with a free trade deal with Australia, one of many being signed by the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. The promise is of cheaper food, closer economic ties with one of our historic allies, and yet more free trade deals to come. It may surprise you to know that I am not one of those farmers who is against freer trade. But let’s be clear: there will be consequences for farming, and the whole rural economy, particularly in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, if this is mishandled.