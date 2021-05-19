newsbreak-logo
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen (abdominal) upgraded to questionable for play-in

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies shooting guard Grayson Allen (abdominal soreness) is questionable to play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Allen has been upgraded to questionable after missing the final seven games of the regular season. He would likely come off the bench and compete with Tyus Jones, De'Anthony Melton, and Desmond Bane for minutes.

