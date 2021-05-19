Keith Welch: Beggin’ your pardon

I remember it vividly. I was a first-grader walking to Randolph Elementary school in Lincoln, Nebraska, with two fifth-grade neighbors when we passed a 7-Up bottle by the curb. They challenged me to smash it. “Heck — it’s outside, what’s the big deal?” So I heaved it against the curb shattering it to bits. Got a feeling of satisfaction for a job well done, and my companions laughed in hearty approval. Continuing on, we passed four more opportunities for fun and, encouraged by my mentors, I took advantage of each of them. How neat! I had discovered a new pastime with a steep learning curve, and was impressing and entertaining my fifth grade idols who for some reason were chicken. A win-win!