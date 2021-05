Airports are beginning to bustle again, but this time last year they were deserted. And that gave one photographer a rare opportunity to capture the beauty in their stasis. German photographer Tom Hegen wanted to convey his personal quarantine experience, and after hearing how airports were closed and planes grounded across Germany, he decided to focus his project there. His aerial images, which capture runways dotted with grounded aircraft, striped with colorful lines, and punctuated with luggage carriers at a standstill, are a graphic ode to travel during a time when no one was going anywhere. These photos are now compiled in a new book aptly titled Airports.