Celebrities

The Masked Singer star Gabrielle cuts a stylish figure in an oversized white coat as she leaves Global Radio

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 hour ago

She had everyone guessing when she appeared as Harlequin on the last series of The Masked Singer UK.

But there was no mistaking Gabrielle on Wednesday as she sported her signature sleek locks and a stylish oversized white coat as she left London's Global Studios.

The singer, 51, appeared in good spirits as she flashed a small smile while making her way through the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDATo_0a4e9qWw00
Look who it is: There was no mistaking Gabrielle (left) on Wednesday as she sported her signature sleek locks and a stylish oversized white coat as she left London's Global Studios

Gabrielle teamed her coat, which featured a mustard trim, with a black key-hole top and black leggings, adding a touch of bling with silver drop earrings.

She added a pair of chunky, black, lace-up boots to her look, while she stored her essentials in a black quilted handbag which she tucked under her arm alongside a portable fan.

Gabrielle shot to fame in 1993 with her debut single Dreams, and went on to have other huge hits including Rise, Sunshine and Out Of Reach - which was part of the Bridget Jones movie soundtrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pT6du_0a4e9qWw00
Out and about: The singer, 51, appeared in good spirits as she flashed a small smile while making her way through the streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3gpW_0a4e9qWw00
There she goes: Gabrielle teamed her coat, which featured a mustard trim, with a black key-hole top and black leggings, adding a touch of bling with silver drop earrings

In March, the pop singer, whose full name is Louise Gabrielle Bobb, revealed her terrifying experience of being 'bed bound' for a month in December by coronavirus.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'In December, I went down with coronavirus for a month after a photo shoot.

'I was sick and everybody was worried. I suffer from asthma and I’m grateful I was able to pull through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfJS8_0a4e9qWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKr2x_0a4e9qWw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRiWn_0a4e9qWw00
Surprise: The performer everyone guessing when she appeared as Harlequin on the last series of The Masked Singer UK

'The headaches were excruciating, I was bed bound, couldn’t eat and couldn’t taste. I didn’t have a Christmas.'

The singer said she wasn't even able to eat a single roast potato as she was so unwell during the festive celebrations.

But luckily Gabriella made a full recovery and returned to nation's screens as Harlequin on The Masked Singer.

She nearly made it to the finals, but was ultimately unmasked last month after all judges correctly guessed her true identity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuKOJ_0a4e9qWw00
Pulled through: In March, Gabrielle revealed her terrifying experience of being 'bed bound' for a month in December as she battled coronavirus 

Gabrielle admitted that her appearance on the ITV show almost didn't happen after she threatened to quit on her very first day.

She explained : 'That first day was probably the most emotional day of my life,

'I was screaming, "Oh my god I don’t want to do this. It’s too heavy and I feel hot". You know, "Call the lawyers!" and everything'.

'This last year has been so crazy so why not make it even more crazy by singing night after night dressed as a Harlequin.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWG5k_0a4e9qWw00
Recovered: But luckily Gabriella made a full recovery and returned to nation's screens as Harlequin on The Masked Singer
