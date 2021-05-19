Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Mama Mocks NBA Star After Mr. Khloé Kardashian Gets Shut Down In Court
Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander is tearing into the NBA star after a judge shut down his request for a default judgment. On Wednesday, Alexander decided to get petty about the situation on her social media. She posted a screenshot of a news story talking about Mr. Khloe Kardashian's defeat in court. She wrote, "DENIED🤪 Now let’s get to the bottom of what’s really going on Khloe Kardashian."radaronline.com