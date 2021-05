Comment from cybersecurity expert Robert Golladay, EMEA and APAC director at Illusive:. According to sources, Colonial Pipeline was insured, which shows how targeted these attacks have become. Hackers are figuring out who is insured, which tells them the company has assets that are valuable and will be in a position to pay. And, as we see in the Colonial attack, instances of ransomware are growing in size and scale. This type of attack is exploding because it works – it scales and is predictable – and it's a way for attackers to make easy money. And some of the criminal enterprises, like DarkSide, are funnelling the money they make back into the tools they are using.