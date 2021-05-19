newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts Government

Staff day reinvigorates MVCS

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 1 hour ago

On Friday, April 30, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) held its first annual “Community of Caring” staff day. Several community partners joined with us to fill the day with learning, connection, and fun. After a year focused on protecting the health and safety of our staff, clients, and community during the coronavirus pandemic, the staff day had just the right touch of team building and camaraderie.

