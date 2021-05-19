newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

These 3 McDonald’s Workers Are Striking for $15 Per Hour, a Union, and So Much More

By Emma Specte r
Posted by 
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, May 19, hundreds of workers and allies across the country are headed out on strike against McDonald’s, asking the company (which has an estimated net worth of over $163 billion) for a $15-per-hour minimum wage at all of its locations. McDonald’s has recently raised its hourly wages in some outposts, but many say those concessions are inconsistent and don’t go far enough, particularly given the challenges of working through a pandemic.

www.vogue.com
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hourly Wage#Strike#Taco Bell#Mcdonald S Workers#Mcdonald#Wendy#Covid#Union Protection#Increased Wages#Poverty Wages#Unlivable Wages#Solidarity#Chicago#Los Angeles#Detroit#Company#Cities#Unsafe Working Conditions#Flint#Adequate Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
KFC
Related
Restaurantskentlive.news

McDonald's offering 25 per cent off everything on Monday

McDonald's is offering customers 25 per cent off their entire order on Monday. Hungry diners can grab a sausage and egg McMuffin for breakfast, a sharebox of chicken McNuggets to share around lunchtime, or even a McFlurry to surprise the kids with after school. McDonald’s say the Monday deal is...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

McDonald’s raising US workers’ pay in company-owned stores

McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s are franchisees, and it’s also encouraging them to raise wages. The fast-food giant followed Chipotle, which also announced pay...
EconomyUnion Leader

McDonald's boosting average U.S. wages to over $13 an hour

McDonald's Corp. will raise hourly wages to help it hire and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market for U.S. restaurants. The raises, which average about 10%, bring hourly entry-level salaries to a range of $11 to $17, with managers starting at $15 to $20, depending on location. Once the raises are completed, average hourly pay at company-owned restaurants will be more than $13, McDonald's said.
Pennsylvania LifestyleNBC Philadelphia

McDonald's Raises Hourly Wages for Company-Owned Restaurants

McDonald's is raising the hourly wages for its U.S. company-owned restaurants by an average of 10%. The fast-food giant is looking to hire 10,000 workers for those restaurants over the next three months. Based on the current labor market, McDonald's expects that the average wage for employees of its company-owned...
EconomyPosted by
The Flint Journal

McDonald’s to raise pay to $13 per hour in coming months

McDonald’s is raising pay for employees at its corporate stores and encouraging franchisees to follow suit as the company and other businesses struggle to hire workers in a tight labor market brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press reports. The company announced it will raise wages to an...
Restaurantsbloomberglaw.com

McDonald’s $13 Hourly Pay Skirts ‘Joint Employer’ Liability Risk

McDonald’s Corp.'s promise to boost pay at company-owned locations falls short of setting higher wages for the vast majority of its U.S. locations, a move that helps the fast-food giant avoid sharing liability with franchisees for labor and employment violations. McDonald’s announced Thursday that it would increase wages to an...
Alabama LifestyleABC 33/40 News

McDonald's restaurants hiring 3,000 workers in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The help wanted signs are up at McDonald's locations across Alabama. The company is looking to hire approximately 3,000 employees. Of those 1,500 will be at Birmingham area locations. A spokesperson says local owner/operators will offer benefits, competitive wages, employee meal programs, along with flexible scheduling.
AdvocacyMiddletown Press

Suit: Workers lured from India paid $1.20 per hour for years

Workers from marginalized communities in India were lured to the U.S. and forced to work long hours for just a few dollars per day to help build a Hindu temple in New Jersey, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that agents were at the temple...
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Pizza Hut Canada launches brand's 1st plant-based offerings

Pizza Hut is working with plant-based "meat" supplier, Beyond Meat Inc., to offer a plant-based pie topping and three related menu items at some of its Canada stores, according to a news release. Customers in the west end of the Greater Toronto area, including Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville, as...
Food & DrinksStreetInsider.com

Pizza Hut Canada Partners With Beyond Meat (BYND) to Launch the Hut’s First-Ever Plant-Based Protein, Beyond Italian Sausage

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and Pizza Hut® today announced an expansion of their global partnership to bring irresistible new plant-based protein menu items to Canada. Beginning today, fans in the west end of the GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville) and Edmonton can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumble. The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up. Beyond Italian Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to deliver the meat-like flavor and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.
RestaurantsPosted by
97ZOK

Taco Bell is Killing the Quesalupa Again

Does Taco Bell pay attention to anything that their fans say? I mean come on, first they took away the potatoes, then the Mexican Pizza, then the loaded grillers, then it was the Quesaritos, and seemingly every other menu item that we loved. Sure, they brought back the potatoes, but...
Restaurantswrif.com

What Did a Woman Claim to Find in Her Food from Taco Bell?

A woman is upset after her recent trip to Taco Bell where she claims she got a little tobacco taco surprise!. The woman got a soft taco in her Chalupa meal earlier this week. That is where she found a, quote, “slightly moist” cigarette sticking to the shell. The store...