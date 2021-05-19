These 3 McDonald’s Workers Are Striking for $15 Per Hour, a Union, and So Much More
On Wednesday, May 19, hundreds of workers and allies across the country are headed out on strike against McDonald’s, asking the company (which has an estimated net worth of over $163 billion) for a $15-per-hour minimum wage at all of its locations. McDonald’s has recently raised its hourly wages in some outposts, but many say those concessions are inconsistent and don’t go far enough, particularly given the challenges of working through a pandemic.www.vogue.com