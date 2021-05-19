These 3 McDonald’s Workers Are Striking for $15 Per Hour, a Union, and So Much More

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and Pizza Hut® today announced an expansion of their global partnership to bring irresistible new plant-based protein menu items to Canada. Beginning today, fans in the west end of the GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville) and Edmonton can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumble. The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up. Beyond Italian Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to deliver the meat-like flavor and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.