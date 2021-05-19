Blues discover 'discrepancies' in NHL COVID test results

The Avalanche and Blues will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. The last time these teams met in the postseason, the Avs won the Stanley Cup, but they'll have to go through a St. Louis team that is only two years removed from a Stanley Cup of their own. — The Colorado Avalanche won the President’s Trophy in the NHL regular season and they open the Stanley Cup playoffs at home against West Division rival St. Louis on Monday. The Avs are heavyGame 1 and series favourites on the NHL odds.