Illinois Government

Bureau County Highway Department Announces Crossing Closure

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a memo to the media on Wednesday, the Bureau County Highway Department announced a three day closure of a railroad crossing. According to the memo, County Highway 33 at Angling Road near Malden, Illinois, will be closed at the railroad crossing for three days beginning June 1st. The Highway Department will be performing maintenance at the railroad crossing northeast of Malden on County Highway 33 and Angling Road.

