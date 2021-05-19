Bureau County Highway Department Announces Crossing Closure

OHIO, IL – A Dixon man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in rural Bureau County near the intersection of Maytown Road and Illinois Route 26. The Illinois State Police say on Tuesday afternoon 71-year-old Alan E. Delhotal was traveling southbound around 3 PM on Illinois Route 26 when for unknown reasons he allegedly crossed into the northbound lane and struck a truck driven by a 64-year-old Joliet man. Delhotal was taken to an area hospital with serious injures, while the Joliet man, 64-year-old Daniel D. Castleberry, was treated for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.