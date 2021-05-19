How Famous K-pop Groups looked like when they first debuted versus the end

K-Pop groups exist on contracts that are usually 7 years long. While some groups go on to sign with their company for another term, others choose to go their separate ways. This might imply disbandment in some cases while in others, the members leave their company but continue to stay together as a group despite now belonging to separate companies. A recent example of this is GOT7. All the members of GOT7 left JYP Entertainment and joined other labels but the group has not disbanded. There can be other causes of disbandment too, such as mistreatment from the company, a conflict between the members, and more. However, one thing is certain, it is always painful when it happens.