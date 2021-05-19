Peak Health & Fitness

If you have ever thought about not only living longer but living better then this article is for you. In late 2016, the American Heart Association released a position statement in its journal, Circulation, calling for the routine assessment of cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF). It seems that the weight of the evidence has become overwhelming and fitness levels are now officially recognized as “a potentially stronger predictor of mortality than established risk factors such as smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes mellitus ...” In short, it is now recognized by the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting our biggest killers that exercise capacity is a more powerful predictor of mortality than the risk factors we typically screen for and treat.