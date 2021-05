Myles Kennedy has released a visualiser for Love Rain Down, a track taken from upcoming solo album The Ides Of March, which is released on May 14. Love Rain Down follows in the footsteps of In Stride, which was released in February, the title track – which came out in March – and Get Along, which saw the light of day last month. It finds the Alter Bridge frontman in relaxed, contemplative form on a largely acoustic ballad, revisiting a sound that's more in line with 2018's solo debut Year Of The Tiger.