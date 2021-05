After two years of waiting, the MIAA postseason baseball tournament is back. “I guess it seems like it’s been longer,” Missouri Southern coach Bryce Darnell said. “But it was great for us and the rest of our league this year to get all of the games in — besides about three — in the regular season. A year ago, I’m not so sure we all would have thought that would happen. But playoff baseball is here, and we’re looking forward to getting started.”