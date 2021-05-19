newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

aespa members each sing a snippet of the songs they sang during their SM auditions

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBack on May 17, aespa appeared as guests on the MBC FM radio program, 'Good Morning FM, Jang Sung Kyu'!. On this day, each aespa member was asked to sing a snippet of the songs that they sang for their SM Entertainment auditions. First, Winter revealed that her audition song...

www.allkpop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Lee Hi
Person
Taeyeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snippet#Idol#Sm Entertainment#On This Day#Aespa#Mbc#Sm Entertainment#Song#Singing#Love#Sunbae Artist Cl#Rose#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Singing Billie Eilish Song Yields Shocking Elimination of Fan Favorite

“American Idol” top four finalist Casey Bishop made a bold move Sunday night, sitting down with mentor Finneas to take on Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay.” She rocked the song’s co-writer/producer, and the judges, too — yet, despite all that love, apparently not everyone wished she would stay. “So,...
Massachusetts Entertainmentvineyardgazette.com

Minnesingers Sing a Song of Resilience

Last spring the Minnesingers concert was canceled, like nearly every other event. In December the show went on, but only by video for its Christmas concert shown at the Martha’s Vineyard Drive-In before the school’s Zoom performance of It’s a Wonderful Life. But this weekend, the regional high school’s elite...
Entertainmentfemalefirst.co.uk

Seven glorious films about singing to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest!

The finale of Eurovision is in our sights, but until then why not check out some movies based on singing?. The Eurovision Song Contest has been going on for decades, with the first competition being held in May, 1956. Marcel Bezençon was the founder of this globally-celebrated event; it was originally based on Italy’s Sanremo Music Festival. Since then, the contest has grown into a worldwide celebration that many people enjoy each year.
Musickpopstarz.com

Yoon Hyun Sang to Share Songs and Stories in the Next AMAZER "History Live"

Singer-songwriter Yoon Hyun Sang will be having an intimate session with his fans throughout the years as he holds the next AMAZER "History Live" online concert. In the AMAZER "History Live" online concert, artists are given the chance to hold a virtual performance event mixed with a storytelling session. The global K-Pop fan interaction platform closely works with the artist for a unique experience.
MusicKotaku

Katy Perry And Pikachu Traveling Through Time Singing Songs, As They Do

Remember way back in January, when I wrote “Katy Perry Teams With Pokémon For Some Sort Of 25th Anniversary Music Thing?” We now have that thing. Check out the video for Perry’s new single “Electric,” in which the singer and her Pikachu travel back in time to interfere with their unevolved forms.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

Aespa Explained Their Complex Concept and Celebrated New Song “Next Level”

When aespa dropped their otherworldly, video game-inspired photo teasers for their latest comeback, it was clear they were gearing up for a major evolution. On Friday, the rookie K-pop group finally cracked open their concept in a 10-minute video epic detailing their origin story. The Cliffnotes version is that the four members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing—live in a world alongside their æ-aespa, digital versions of themselves created from the personal data they’ve uploaded to a virtual plane. The æ live in a virtual realm called the FLAT, and an AI called NÆVIS opens a P.O.S. (Port of Soul) to allow aespa and their æs to “SYNK,” or hang out together in the real world. But there’s trouble afoot… a Black Mamba (also the name of the group’s smash debut single) is disturbing this connection. Their new single, “Next Level,” is a re-imagined take on a track from 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; in the song’s music video, aespa travels to a lawless virtual realm called “KWANGYA” to fight the Black Mamba and reunite with their æs.
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Colin Jamieson sings new original song ‘Heart City’ on MassLive’s Facebook Live

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Colin Jamieson has felt love and heartbreak. On Friday, he shared those emotions through song on MassLive’s Facebook Live. Jamieson performed a new original song called “Heart City.”. “You write songs from being heart broken, from being happy, from trials and tribulations, from going through things,”...
WorldPosted by
Pitchfork

Jeff Rosenstock Sings in Korean for New Bruce Lee Band Song: Listen

Since 2014, Jeff Rosenstock has been performing with saxophonist and vocalist Mike Park in the Bruce Lee Band. Later this month, on May 28, the band will release the new Division in the Heartland EP via Park’s Asian Man Records. A new track from the EP is called “BLT” (short for “Bruce Lee Theme”), and it finds Rosenstock singing in Korean. Mike Park wrote the “BLT” lyrics. Listen below.
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: Sherree Patrice is the "Deep Type"

Sherree Patrice's name and face would be on that page. Her career has encompassed working with legends across multiple musical genres. From her beginnings with Nancy Wilson, to singing with artists such as Whitney Houston, George Michael and Faith Hill, to touring with David Foster and Mariah Carey, Sherree has made considerable contributions to everything she has touched. This pedigree has set the stage for her latest release, the enticing single "Deep Type."
MusicArkansas Online

Pilot Arts' 'Passion Project': Women sing to their muses in new song cycle

For Missy Gipson, founder and executive director of Pilot Arts Theatre, things seem like they're finally getting back to normal -- or, at least, the new normal. She and her cast -- all women -- are currently in rehearsals for "Passion Project," a song cycle written by Angela Sclafani that highlights the little-known achievements of 12 brilliant women and their groundbreaking work. This will be the first in-person performance presented by Pilot Arts since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Technologyallkpop.com

aespa re-emphasizes that they are an 8-member girl group

Aespa re-emphasized that their virtual members were part of the group. The girls had a press conference for their 'Next Level' release coming up later today. The girls talked about their universe, saying, "We're happy about our universe because it gave us our own unique color and style. We're looking forward to our future promotions." Karina said, "We learned a lot about the aespa universe. We had to understand the universe to promote it, so we learned it like it was a lesson. We completely understand it."
Musiclastheplace.com

The Best Musical Audition Songs for Kids

For theater people, the pandemic has felt like an even longer eternity than for the rest of the world. Sure, Zoom productions of movie scripts are nice, but they don’t beat the thrill of sweltering stage lights and a darkened theater. And now that theaters are tentatively making plans for future seasons, the young thespians in your life are probably chomping at the bit to prepare their audition materials.
Musicwashingtoninformer.com

Otis Williams Talks Temptations’ 60th Anniversary

Otis Williams reflected on the start of what would become one of music and entertainment’s most legendary groups, The Temptations. “We were teenagers when we signed with Motown in 1961,” said the group’s founder, now known as Dr. Otis Williams. “Now, 60 years later, as I reflect on it all,...
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

John Mayer Sings Song for Fan He Snubbed in 2005

A guy named Brian Burns recently wished his mom a happy birthday on Twitter with a picture of her getting snubbed by John Mayer for a photo in 2005, and she got a present of a lifetime. The post hasn't gone viral, but somehow it got back to John and...
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

H.E.R. was almost in a band with Kehlani and Zendaya

H.E.R. was almost in a band with Kehlani and Zendaya. The 'Best Part' hitmaker used to perform in a group called Poplyfe before she found fame and she nearly performed with the 'Nights Like This' hitmaker and 'Greatest Showman' actress. Speaking on The Carlos Watson Show about her time in...