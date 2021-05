The entertainment world feels like it's always in a state of flux, with powerhouse companies merging and acquiring various assets in recent years. The most recent example to be rumored online has been between AT&T and Discovery Inc., with the two companies reportedly in talks to combine their assets, with the goal of the rumored merger to create a media presence that could rival the outputs of Netflix and Disney. A new report from CNBC dives into what that could entail, with the article suggesting that the "likely structure" would be to combine Discovery and WarnerMedia into a new publicly traded company, which would be co-owned by both AT&T and Discovery shareholders. This has made some already begin to wonder about what that could potentially mean for the properties already under the WarnerMedia banner — including DC Comics.