Price Chopper and Market 32 shoppers across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls can now walk up for COVID-19 vaccines. The company announced that shoppers will not be required to register for a COVID vaccine appointment as the grocery chain will administer vaccines on a walk-in basis. This change is applicable at all Price Chopper/Market 32 stores in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. Here in Central New York there are locations in Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls.