Stark County Moves 8th Grade Promotion to Indoor Event

The Henry and Stark County Health Department has released their latest Recovery Rate Data, including the number of active ongoing cases of COVID-19. By the numbers, Henry County had 4,937 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, there are now 83 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. 63 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Stark County, through Tuesday, there were a total of 634 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 8 are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. 23 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 91 active cases of COVID-19 between the two Counties is down only slightly from last week when there were 98 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 between the two counties. We will talk with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department about the latest Recovery Rate Data and the beginning of the Bridge to Phase 5 on Thursday morning’s Wake Up Tri-Counties at 8:15 Am.