Stark County Moves 8th Grade Promotion to Indoor Event
The Stark County School District announced on Wednesday that due to potential rain or pop-up thunderstorms, the planned outdoor celebration for the promotion of 8th grades to the High School will take place indoors on Wednesday evening. According to an update from the School District, the event will happen inside the Stark County High School Gymnasium. Students should arrive by 6:30 Pm and the promotion ceremony will begin at 7 Pm. The ceremony should last about 30 minutes.www.illinoisnewsnow.com