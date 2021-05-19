newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Stark County Moves 8th Grade Promotion to Indoor Event

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stark County School District announced on Wednesday that due to potential rain or pop-up thunderstorms, the planned outdoor celebration for the promotion of 8th grades to the High School will take place indoors on Wednesday evening. According to an update from the School District, the event will happen inside the Stark County High School Gymnasium. Students should arrive by 6:30 Pm and the promotion ceremony will begin at 7 Pm. The ceremony should last about 30 minutes.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#The High School#8th Grades#Pop Up Thunderstorms#Potential Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Public Healthillinoisnewsnow.com

Henry and Stark County Health Department Working to Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy

The latest infection rate numbers from the Henry and Stark County Health Department saw a minor decrease in the number of active, ongoing, cases of COVID-19 from last week. That said, there is still a ways to go. Henry and Stark County are at less than 40% of residents vaccinated and while Governor Pritzker has announced that are entering the Bridge phase back to re-opening the state, more people need to get vaccinated before we can start to act as if the pandemic is over. The Henry and Stark County Health Department will have a one shot, drive through Johnson and Johnson clinic on May 24th in the evening, from 5 Pm until 7 Pm at Black Hawk College. You can register for that clinic at HenryStarkHealth.com.
Ohio Governmentillinoisnewsnow.com

Henry and Stark County Health Department Releases Latest Recovery Rate Data

The Henry and Stark County Health Department has released their latest Recovery Rate Data, including the number of active ongoing cases of COVID-19. By the numbers, Henry County had 4,937 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, there are now 83 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. 63 Henry County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. In Stark County, through Tuesday, there were a total of 634 confirmed positive or probable cases of COVID-19. Of that number, 8 are active, ongoing cases of COVID-19. 23 Stark County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 91 active cases of COVID-19 between the two Counties is down only slightly from last week when there were 98 active, ongoing cases of COVID-19 between the two counties. We will talk with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department about the latest Recovery Rate Data and the beginning of the Bridge to Phase 5 on Thursday morning’s Wake Up Tri-Counties at 8:15 Am.
phmschools.org

8th Grade End of the Year Celebration May 27th

We are so excited to celebrate our 8th graders on Thursday, May 27th from 4:00-6:00pm here at SMS!. Our incredible PTO has planned some wonderful ways to celebrate all of our students and their hard work the past 3 years!