Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform To Supercharge Premium Midrange Phones

By Dave Altavilla
Forbes
 4 hours ago
Premium midrange Android phones are getting a serious shot in the arm performance-wise today, as San Diego 5G powerhouse Qualcomm has taken the wraps off its new Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform system-on-chip (SoC) solution. The company is promising major gains in mobile experiences in all areas that matter, from AI-assisted technologies, to general processing, gaming and graphics, 5G and WiFi connectivity, and computational photography.

