Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform To Supercharge Premium Midrange Phones

SAN DIEGO – UScellular, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Ericsson and Inseego today announced the companies have successfully achieved a 5G extended-range milestone over millimeter Wave (mmWave) on a commercial network. This milestone was accomplished at a distance of 7 km, the farthest 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connection in the United States, with sustained average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, sustained average uplink speeds of ~55 Mbps and instantaneous peak downlink speeds recorded at greater than 2 Gbps[i]. Additionally, at a distance of 1.75 km with no line of sight, the companies achieved sustained average downlink speeds of ~730 Mbps and sustained average uplink speeds of ~38 Mbps. These results were achieved in Janesville, Wis., on UScellular's commercial network by applying Ericsson's extended-range functionality to Ericsson commercial hardware Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR) 5322 advanced antenna system, along with an Inseego Wavemaker™ 5G outdoor CPE FW2010 powered by the Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform gen 1 featuring Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System and a Qualcomm® QTM527 mmWave antenna module. The achievement demonstrates the impressive range and connectivity speeds 5G mmWave can provide to homes and businesses everywhere.