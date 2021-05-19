newsbreak-logo
Buescher and sponsor Fastenal sign extensions through 2024

 2 hours ago

Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with both driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal. The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.

